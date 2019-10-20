GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), 704,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 228,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.88. The company has a current ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 42.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Company Profile (LON:GABI)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.