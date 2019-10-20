Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Gentherm worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Gentherm during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,973,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. Gentherm Inc has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

