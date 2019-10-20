Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading 7.1% Higher

Geomega Resources Inc (CVE:GMA)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, 152,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 166,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and a PE ratio of -25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Geomega Resources Company Profile (CVE:GMA)

GéoMégA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company focuses primarily on neodymium projects. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property that consists of 177 mining claims covering an area of approximately 9,831 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

