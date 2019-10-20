GET Protocol Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $6,456.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00041588 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.06069746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00042420 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

