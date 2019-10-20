Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.36.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,589,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,322,000 after purchasing an additional 255,863 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

