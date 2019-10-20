Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap comprises 2.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $51,038.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 641,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,789.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Melko sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $80,028.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,008.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HASI opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.02. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.56%. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.61%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

