Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 15.5% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $57.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,820.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Bank of America set a $44.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.