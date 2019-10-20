Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GLAD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

GLAD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 158,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,618. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $287.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.