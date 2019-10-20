Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post $29.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.33 million and the lowest is $29.11 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $26.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $115.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.51 million to $116.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.18 million, with estimates ranging from $124.19 million to $125.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. 131,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $724.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

