Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GBT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.58. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,513 shares in the company, valued at $658,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $241,332.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,371 shares of company stock worth $549,865. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,307.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

