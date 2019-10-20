Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $89.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.38.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $63.45. 1,262,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,850. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $28,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,868.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $52,921.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,543.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,037 shares of company stock worth $668,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

