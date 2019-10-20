Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Trading Down 10.3%

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN)’s share price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 42,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 32,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of $4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Goldcliff Resource Company Profile (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project covering an area of approximately 4,586 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

