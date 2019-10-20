Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 289,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,929. The stock has a market cap of $866.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $115.78 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.