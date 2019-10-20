Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Holdings Raised by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 221.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,458,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 89,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period.

BATS GSEW traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $47.24. 8,531 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

