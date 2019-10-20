Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €37.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.60 ($54.19).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €42.03 ($48.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 52 week high of €57.30 ($66.63). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.60.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

