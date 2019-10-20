Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€32.80” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €32.80 ($38.14) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.88 ($34.75).

VIV stock opened at €25.42 ($29.56) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €25.08. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

