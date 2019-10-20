Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.12

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.12 and traded as low as $14.24. Goodman Group shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 5,740,559 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$14.13.

In other Goodman Group news, insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman bought 1,781,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.26 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,408,853.02 ($18,020,463.13). Also, insider Ian Ferrier bought 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.99 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of A$35,121.57 ($24,908.91).

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

