Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on Gray Television and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of GTN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 350,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.79 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,645,226.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230 in the last ninety days. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 499,700 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 106,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,042,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 257,600 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.