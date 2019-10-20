Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38 for the period.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $60.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $844.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

GSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.