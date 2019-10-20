GrubHub’s (GRUB) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRUB. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.26.

GRUB opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $119.52.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $461,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $111,913.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,664 shares of company stock worth $756,263 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $214,636,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $98,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,082,000 after acquiring an additional 865,569 shares during the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $49,895,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 5.2% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,007,000 after acquiring an additional 612,970 shares during the last quarter.

