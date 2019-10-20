Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.32

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and traded as low as $18.97. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1,106 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5,488.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

