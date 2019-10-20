GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GWPH. BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $239.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.20.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $52,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,796.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

