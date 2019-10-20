Halliburton (HAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HAL opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $38.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht purchased 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

