Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 515 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.56.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $128.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

