Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 6,358 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 107.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $513,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4,791.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $50.34 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

