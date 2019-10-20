Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,323 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $73,723.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,337.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,827 shares of company stock worth $718,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.54. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.