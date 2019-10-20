Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 2,426 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Astec Industries news, VP Stephen C. Anderson acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $697.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

