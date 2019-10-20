Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 168.33 ($2.20).

LON HAS opened at GBX 160.10 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. Hays has a one year low of GBX 131.80 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.19). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 8.29 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. This represents a yield of 6.01%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

In other Hays news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £133,987.50 ($175,078.40). Also, insider Paul Venables sold 503,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total value of £749,566.85 ($979,441.85).

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

