HC Wainwright Reiterates “$7.80” Price Target for Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) has been assigned a $7.80 price objective by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 102.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 1,034,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,214. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.67 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $3,198,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 18.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 670,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 522,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the third quarter valued at $1,002,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

