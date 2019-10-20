HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 112.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HD Supply by 4.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HD Supply by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HD Supply by 7.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HD Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HDS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

