Head to Head Contrast: BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) and SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) and SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BRAMBLES LTD/S has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANDVIK AB/ADR has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of BRAMBLES LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SANDVIK AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRAMBLES LTD/S and SANDVIK AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAMBLES LTD/S N/A N/A N/A SANDVIK AB/ADR 12.97% 22.89% 11.39%

Dividends

BRAMBLES LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SANDVIK AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SANDVIK AB/ADR pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRAMBLES LTD/S and SANDVIK AB/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRAMBLES LTD/S $5.60 billion 2.31 $747.10 million N/A N/A SANDVIK AB/ADR $11.52 billion 1.87 $1.46 billion $1.20 14.35

SANDVIK AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BRAMBLES LTD/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BRAMBLES LTD/S and SANDVIK AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAMBLES LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SANDVIK AB/ADR 2 1 1 0 1.75

Summary

SANDVIK AB/ADR beats BRAMBLES LTD/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRAMBLES LTD/S

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments. It offers pallet and container pooling, and reusable plastic crates pooling services. As of June 30, 2018, it owned approximately 610 million pallets, crates, and containers through a network of approximately 850 service centers. The company provides its services under the CHEP and IFCO brands to the customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems. It also provides mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, mining automation systems, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. In addition, the company offers stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, billets and blooms, controlled expansion alloy products, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges; and technical services related to stainless steels and special alloys. Further, it offers advisory services for the additive manufacturing, additive manufacturing services, and powders for additive manufacturing; and diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, general engineering, mining, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

