Head-To-Head Survey: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) versus CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sohu.com has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -6.98% -8.74% -4.12% CSG Systems International 7.95% 25.57% 8.52%

Dividends

CSG Systems International pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sohu.com does not pay a dividend. CSG Systems International pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sohu.com and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $1.88 billion 0.21 -$160.08 million ($4.13) -2.41 CSG Systems International $875.06 million 1.91 $66.13 million $2.61 19.38

CSG Systems International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sohu.com and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 1 0 2.50

CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.69%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Sohu.com on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

