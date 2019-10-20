Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report sales of $451.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.80 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $506.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $204,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,517,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,935,000 after acquiring an additional 77,305 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,494 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,072,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,018 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,993,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,451,000 after acquiring an additional 380,175 shares during the period.

HCSG traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 841,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,418. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.