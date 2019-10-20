Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 8,045 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $44.19.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

