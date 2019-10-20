Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,370 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,125 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,815,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,094,000 after acquiring an additional 217,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,408,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $177,085,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $176,618,000 after acquiring an additional 93,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $63,723.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $2,106,494. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $143.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average is $125.13.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. Splunk’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

