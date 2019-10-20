Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $2.30 Million Stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,375 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 8,990.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $105,465,461.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,663,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,406,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Plant bought 30,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

ARNC stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

