Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $3.45 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 53.8% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

EOG opened at $64.44 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.