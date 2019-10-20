Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New $239,000 Investment in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF opened at $37.55 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

