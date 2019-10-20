HEROcoin (PLAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,131.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $467,048.00 and approximately $19,131.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00223398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01155539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029336 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089242 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,147,986 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

