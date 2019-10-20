HiCoin (XHI) Market Capitalization Hits $710,820.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, HiCoin has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $710,820.00 and $2.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Universe (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

