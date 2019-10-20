Hills Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Alphabet by 69.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,158,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,244.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,216.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,175.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

