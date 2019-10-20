Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HIFS opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $401.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.36. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $229.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 428.7% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

