Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.63. 605,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $589,270.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $157,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,025,831 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Home Bancshares by 46.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,511 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in Home Bancshares by 22.1% during the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,426,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 439,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Home Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 46.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 481,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

