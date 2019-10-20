Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $237.93 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $238.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

