Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMHC. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of HMHC opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 974.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,160,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 65.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,222,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 484,924 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,111,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 373,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

