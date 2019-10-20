Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $35.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $42.20 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Huazhu Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 1,045,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

