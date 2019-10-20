Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

HUBB stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hubbell has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $137.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Hubbell by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 31,274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $3,035,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

