Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $67.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $288.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

