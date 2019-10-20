IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) PT Set at $80.00 by SunTrust Banks

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been given a $80.00 price target by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBKC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens set a $89.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.65. 795,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,350. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. IBERIABANK has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,031 shares in the company, valued at $21,292,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $422,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,911,553.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,050 shares of company stock worth $2,584,943. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IBERIABANK by 43.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in IBERIABANK by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

