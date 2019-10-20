IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

IBM (NYSE:IBM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $133.52, but opened at $134.26. IBM shares last traded at $133.48, with a volume of 375,040 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the third quarter worth about $767,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of IBM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBM by 3.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBM by 8.1% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average of $139.35.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

IBM Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

